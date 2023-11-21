Confused About The Israel-Hamas Deal? YWN Reporter Moshe Schwartz Breaks It Down





Israel’s war Cabinet on Tuesday night approved a long-awaited deal to temporarily pause the fighting in Gaza in exchange for Hamas’ release of dozens of hostages.

–Israel says–

• It will get at least 50 hostages from Hamas over a 4-day period.

• They will be women and children.

• It has agreed to a 4-day ‘pause in fighting’ during that time.

• Every additional 10 hostages released after that point will result in an additional day of no fighting.

• After the pause in fighting, Israel will return to its stated goal of freeing the remaining hostages and destroying Hamas.

An Israeli official told reporters (earlier today before an official statement was released) that over the next 24 hours, the names of Palestinian prisoners set to be released will be made public so that Israeli citizens can appeal against their release. Israel will not release Palestinian prisoners who have been convicted of killing Israelis.

–Hamas says–

• It has agreed to a 4-day ceasefire

• No IDF activity allowed during that time in all of Gaza and no vehicles allowed to enter into Gaza.

• Hundreds of trucks of humanitarian aid, including medical and fuel, to arrive in all areas of Gaza including the north.

• It will release 50 women and children hostages under 19 years old.

• Israel will release 150 women and children under the age of 19 that are being held in Israeli prisons.

• All air traffic over northern Gaza will halt (including drones) from 10 am to 4 pm each day (6 hours).

• Israel has agreed not to attack or arrest anyone anywhere in Gaza during the ceasefire.

• Israel has agreed to the free movement of people from northern Gaza to southern Gaza.

–Media says–

• The deal was approved by a significant majority of the Israeli cabinet (CNN)

• Hebrew media says Israel is expected to release about 150 Palestinian prisoners, mostly women and children over the four-day pause. (Axios)

• Three Americans could be part of the agreement securing the release of 50 women and children held hostage in Gaza. (CNN)

• Israel will allow around 300 aid trucks per day to enter Gaza from Egypt. More fuel will also be allowed in during the pause in fighting. (Axios)

• There are various locations where the hostages will be brought out of Gaza. (CNN)

• After their safe passage, the released hostages will receive medical attention in Israel. (CNN quoting NSC’s Kirby)

• Roughly 12 hostages will be released daily by Hamas (AP)

–So when does it start?–

• While neither statement said when the truce would begin, Israeli media reported that the hostages could begin to be released as soon as Thursday. (AP)

• The deal cannot be enacted until Thursday at the earliest, to allow time for judicial approval. (NYT)

