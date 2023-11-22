IDF Captures Hamas Northern Gaza Brigade Headquarters, Unearths Tunnels and Weapons [VIDEOS]





The Israel Defense Forces on Wednesday reported the capture of Hamas’s northern Gaza brigade headquarters in the Sheikh Za’id neighborhood, situated between Beit Hanoun and Jabaliya. This area was known to house several senior Hamas officials and included compounds used by the terror group, including facilities for its elite Nukhba forces.

During the operation, Givati troops discovered multiple tunnel shafts, including a strategically significant entrance that was approximately 50 meters deep and seven meters wide. Additionally, within the compound, the troops uncovered a miniature IDF armored personnel carrier and a mockup of Israel’s Gaza border barrier. Nearby, they also located a site used for the production and launching of rockets.

The IDF reported that several Hamas operatives were killed during the capture of the area, and the compound was subsequently destroyed. In a separate raid in the same vicinity, Givati forces found a pickup truck loaded with several weapons, likely used by Hamas in the October 7 attacks.

