Hezbollah Fires Huge Rocket Barrage At The Galil, Homes Hit By Anti-Tank Fire





The Hezbollah terror group in southern Lebanon launched a huge rocket barrage at the Upper Galil on Thursday morning, one of several barrages since the morning directed at various areas of the Galil.

According to the IDF, the barrage of about 50 rockets was the largest since the start of the war.

B’Chasdei Hashem, there were no reports of injuries but a number of fires broke out in open areas in the Upper Galil due to the rocket interceptions. Firefighting teams rushed to the area and quelled the fires before they could spread.

Hezbollah also launched anti-tank missiles toward Manara on Thursday morning, hitting two homes. The residents of the yishuv have long evacuated the area and no injuries were reported.

Hezbollah took responsibility for the attack and claimed that it launched 48 rockets. It also announced the death of one of its terrorists – the 85th Hezbollah terrorist killed by Israeli strikes since the war began.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)