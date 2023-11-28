END OF CEASEFIRE? IDF Soldiers Injured In Gaza From Explosives, Gunfire





Hamas terrorists detonated three explosive devices near IDF soldiers in two locations in the northern Gaza Strip in the past hour and in one incident, opened gunfire at soldiers, in violation of the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

A number of soldiers were lightly injured. The soldiers responded with gunfire at the source of the gunfire.

In both incidents, the IDF forces were within the agreed ceasefire lines.

Earlier, Hamas issued a statement saying that Israel had “clearly violated” the ceasefire agreement and that it “dealt with the violation.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)