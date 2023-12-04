HY”D: 3 More IDF Soldiers Slain By Hamas Terrorists In Gaza, Bringing Death Total To 78





The IDF on Monday announced the deaths of three additional soldiers killed during fighting in Gaza. Their deaths bring the IDF’s ground operation death toll to 78 and 404 since October 7th.

The soldiers were identified as:

• Sergeant Yakir Yedidya Schenkolewski, 21, a soldier in the 53rd Battalion, Barak formation (188).

• Captain Eitan Fisch, 23, a soldier in the 53rd Battalion, Barak formation (188).

• Sgt. Tuval Yaakov Tsanani, 20, a soldier in the 53rd Battalion, Barak formation (188).

Additionally, the IDF announced that 4 soldiers were seriously injured in northern Gaza.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)