Report: IDF Says That Hamas Was Aided By Spies Inside Israel





The Hamas terror organization, which planned the October 7th massacre for years, had “inside knowledge” about strategic Israeli sites, The Guardian reported on Tuesday.

This is evident in the huge amount of phones, notebooks and documents seized from Hamas terrorists in southern Israel and Gaza, including a map of an IDF base that is “more detailed than would have been required by the IDF itself,” an Israeli intelligence source told The Guardian.

“Compiling such a map could only have been done using ‘inside knowledge’ – almost certainly from a Hamas spy,” he elaborated.

The material revealed the scope of Hamas’s plan: Nukba forces were ordered to target and paralyze military sites in central Israel, indicating that the organization had ambitions to penetrate deep inside Israel.

The detail and sheer volume of the information was evidence that Hamas engaged in “years of planning” for the attack.

One of the documents was a handwritten one that details a plan for seizing an IDF command post close to the border fence with Gaza, including a breakdown of the number of weapons at the base and a hand-drawn map of the target location.

