HY”D: 2 More IDF Soldiers Killed, Bringing Gaza War Death Toll To 83

The IDF announced the deaths of two additional soldiers killed amid the fighting in Gaza. Their deaths bring the IDF’s ground operation death toll to 83 and 410 since October 7th.
The soldiers were identified as:
• Seargent (res.) Yehonatan Malka, 23, a soldier in the 82nd Battalion.
• Lt. Col. (res.) Yochai Gur Hershberg, 52, commander of the Missing Persons Locating Unit in the Fire Brigade (Division 98), killed in a military car accident in the south of Israel.
Is this war worth it? After how many deaths does the war become not worth it? The תורה says even 1 but it looks like nobody cares about the תורה so from a Zionist point of view how many Jews can die until it becomes not worth it? 100? 1000? What’s the היתר to forcibly draft people to fight a war without a סנהדרין. How is this war going to help anything? do they really think they will completely destroy Hamas? And even if they win the war how will they control over 5 million angry arabs in gaza and the West Bank?
Imagin the mothers of these young hero’s thinking about how their boys paid the ultimate price for us
How were we protecting them?
Did we give them the best equipment?
Did we play our part to give the men and women the best chance of survival
When we have a court case it is for the benefit of society
How is having our CEO in court during a war benefiting society when all our lives are at risk
It’s a politically motivated trail
And needs to be postponed till after the war