HY”D: 2 More IDF Soldiers Killed, Bringing Gaza War Death Toll To 83





The IDF announced the deaths of two additional soldiers killed amid the fighting in Gaza. Their deaths bring the IDF’s ground operation death toll to 83 and 410 since October 7th.

The soldiers were identified as:

• Seargent (res.) Yehonatan Malka, 23, a soldier in the 82nd Battalion.

• Lt. Col. (res.) Yochai Gur Hershberg, 52, commander of the Missing Persons Locating Unit in the Fire Brigade (Division 98), killed in a military car accident in the south of Israel.

