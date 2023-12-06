HY”D: 2 Additional Deaths Bring IDF’s Gaza Death Toll To 86





The IDF has announced the deaths of two additional soldiers killed amidst the fighting in Gaza, bringing the IDF’s ground operation death toll to 86 and 413 since October 7th.

They were identified as:

• Sergeant Amit Bonzel, 22, a soldier and platoon sergeant in a paratrooper patrol, the paratrooper brigade (35), killed yesterday in battle in the center of the Gaza Strip. The IDF says another 3 soldiers were seriously injured in this battle.

• Sergeant Alemnew Emanuel Feleke, 22, a soldier in the Dovdevan unit, the commando (Oz) brigade (89), died yesterday of his wounds after being wounded in the battle on December 5th in the southern Gaza Strip.

The IDF says another soldier from Battalion 7008 was seriously injured in northern Gaza.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)