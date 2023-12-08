138 MENORAHS: Kosel Ceremony On First Night Of Chanukah Dedicated To Hostages In Gaza





In a moving event organized by the Western Wall Heritage Foundation and the Ministry of Religious Services, the lighting of the first candle at the Kosel on Thursday evening was dedicated to ‘Illuminating the Light for the Captives’. Simultaneously with the candle lighting, 138 symbolic menorahs were lit, representing the captives, in a prayer for their speedy and safe return.

The candle lighting ceremony was attended by Israel’s Chief Rabbi and Rishon LeZion Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, Rabbi of the Western Wall and the Holy Places Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, Minister of Religious Services Rabbi Michael Malkieli, Mayor of Jerusalem Mr. Moshe Lion, CEO of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation Mr. Mordechai (Soli) Eliav, CEO of the Chief Rabbinate Rabbi Yehuda Cohen, CEO of the Ministry of Religious Services Rabbi Yehuda Avidan, Coordinator of the Captives and Missing Persons Major General Gal Hirsch, Shlomi Berger, father of Agam Berger, a lookout who was abducted to Gaza, Einav Danino, mother of Uri Danino who was abducted in Ra’im, along with the families of the captives and a wide audience.

Israel’s Chief Rabbi and Rishon LeZion Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef gave a bracha to the captives and the missing, as well as the soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces, wishing for their safe and healthy return.

The rav of the Kosel, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, said, “I speak from here, from the Kosel, from the ancient stones that are the beating heart of the Jewish people, to our brothers and sisters in Gaza. I do not know if you hear me, but I know that your hearts are connected to ours now. Our candles illuminate your darkness. We pray for you. We pray with you. All of Israel is with you and will be with you until you return home soon, b’ezras hashem. Tonight, we all pray together v’shavu banim l’gvulam – – healthy and whole in body and soul.”

