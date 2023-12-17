WATCH: Chris Cuomo Finally Gets It? “Israel’s Fears Of Genocide Are Real”





Ex-CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, now anchor of News Nation, spoke about his feelings after watching the footage of the atrocities Hamas committed on October 7th.

“I now understand better what is fueling Israel,” Cumuo said, among other things. “This is not tit-for-tat. They are fueled by the deepest fears of genocide because those fears are real.”

“Merely murdering innocents was the least of it. They enjoyed mutilating and went back and celebrated in the streets with heads and bloody corpses as trophies. This was absolute genocide. That is a word that people are misapplying, and this is where it does apply. Even more important to the terrorists apparently was what they left behind: Charred reminders of a Holocaust, the obvious desire to see as many Jews utterly destroyed as possible.”

WARNING: The video includes graphic descriptions [but not images] of Hamas atrocities on October 7th.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)