WATCH: Young Israelis Slam UN Secretary: ‘You Need A 19-Yr.-0ld To Tell You It’s A Joke?’





Channel 12 News published footage of a tense meeting during which young siblings and children of Israeli hostages held in Gaza slammed UN Secretary-General António Guterres for his outrageously anti-Israel behavior in his supposedly neutral role.

Guterres actually justified the Hamas atrocities on October 7th terrorists, claiming that they “didn’t happen in a vacuum” and has repeatedly called for a “ceasefire” – a euphemism for allowing Hamas to continue its terror activities against Israel. He even invoked a rarely used clause in the UN charter – Article 99 – to push for a ceasefire, the first time it has been used since 1989 and only the seventh time it was used UN history. This means that it was not invoked for devastating conflicts such as in Syria, when President Assad gassed his own people, or the wars in Yemen and Ukraine.

The meeting between Guterres and family members of hostages was held on Thursday evening in New York.

One of the family representatives, Hadar, 19, whose twin brother is being held in Gaza, presented Gutteres with a plate with tiny portions of rice and pita, the food that freed captives reported that they received in the last weeks of captivity. The family members also excoriated Gutteres for failing to visit Israel.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)