HY’D: The IDF announced on Sunday evening the death of an additional soldier killed amidst the fighting in Gaza, bringing the IDF’s ground operation death toll to 122 and 454 since October 7th.

The soldier was identified as:

• Staff Sgt. Boris Dunavetski, 21, of the 401st Armored Brigade’s 46th Battalion, from Kiryat Bialik.

An additional soldier of the 46th Battalion was seriously wounded in the same incident, the IDF says.