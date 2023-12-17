INSANE FOOTAGE: IDF Releases Video OF Brother Of Hamas Leader Sinwar Driving Car INSIDE Terror Tunnel





The IDF have released video footage from the Gaza Strip which showcases Muhammed Sinwar, the brother of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, driving through the massive tunnel that was exposed by the IDF earlier this morning.

The IDF reports that Muhammed Sinwar – himself a Hamas Commander – played a leading role in the construction of this extensive tunnel network, located near the Erez border crossing.

This tunnel is described as the largest Hamas attack tunnel ever uncovered by the Israeli military.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)