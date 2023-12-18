Israel And Hamas Want Another Hostage Deal, But Major Obstacles Remain





Israel and Hamas are reportedly both willing to consider a new ceasefire agreement, which would also involve the release of hostages held by Hamas, though major obstacles remain.

Two Egyptian sources told Reuters that Hamas is insisting on independently deciding which hostages will be released, and is calling for Israeli troops to withdraw to predetermined positions. Israel, on the other hand, has rejected the latter condition and is requesting to see the list of hostages before agreeing to the timing and duration of the ceasefire.

During the previous temporary truce brokered by Qatar and Egypt in late November, Hamas released 105 civilians out of approximately 240 hostages taken from Israel on October 7. This was done over the course of seven days in exchange for a pause in hostilities, an increase in humanitarian aid to Gaza, and the release of Palestinian prisoners on a 3-to-1 ratio involving women and underage males.

The majority of those released in late November and December were Israeli women and children, released in groups of 10 to 12 daily. Hamas also freed foreign nationals, primarily of Thai nationality, through separate agreements that did not involve Israel. During the weeklong truce, Hamas would provide Israel with a list of hostages set for release the following day for approval. However, the ceasefire collapsed ahead of the eighth day when Hamas failed to propose a list of hostages that met Israel’s conditions, specifically the release of all women and children. Instead, Hamas indicated its willingness to release male hostages and proposed the release of the bodies of hostages it claimed had died during captivity.

Israel has accused Hamas of violating the previous deal by refusing to release at least 10 more female hostages and two remaining children.

It is believed that 128 hostages, not all of whom are alive, remain in Gaza following the truce that released 105. Prior to that truce, four hostages were released, and one was rescued by Israeli troops. The bodies of eight hostages have also been recovered, and three hostages were mistakenly killed by the military.

The IDF has confirmed the deaths of 21 of those still held by Hamas, citing new intelligence and findings obtained by troops operating in Gaza.

Mossad chief David Barnea was reported to have met with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani in Norway on Friday night to discuss the possibility of a new agreement.

According to the Wall Street Journal, these talks are considered the beginning of a potentially long, difficult, and complicated process. CIA director Bill Burns and Egypt’s Intelligence Minister General Abbas Kamel are also reportedly involved in this renewed push for a deal.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)