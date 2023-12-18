United Hatzalah International Task Force To Increase Preparedness of World Jewish Communities For Violent Antisemitic Attacks





In light of the rising anti-semitism plaguing college campuses, city streets, and Jewish communities around the world following the October 7th attack by Hamas against Israel, United Hatzalah has initiated several training programs to assist people impacted by these current events across the globe. After a first training course focused on treating psychological trauma, United Hatzalah of Israel, the nation’s largest fully-volunteer EMS service, is proud to announce the launch of the United Hatzalah International Task Force. This groundbreaking initiative aims to enhance the safety and preparedness of Jewish communities globally, providing essential skills and knowledge to enable them to respond effectively in emergency situations.

The International Task Force will start with a first free digital course led by certified course directors, via an online e-learning platform. The course will cover critical topics such as first aid, bleeding control, triage under challenging circumstances, and tactical trauma kit usage. By empowering individuals with these skills, the initiative seeks to ensure better outcomes for those facing emergencies before professional help arrives.

United Hatzalah, with its dedicated team of over 7,000 paramedics, doctors, and medical professionals, responds to 2,500 emergency calls daily in Israel and conducts international missions in response to disasters abroad. The organization’s expertise was evident on October 7th when its teams played a crucial role in responding to Hamas’ brutal attack against Israel, being among the first to arrive and treat the injured.

“We believe that preparedness is key in an ever-changing world,” said Dovie Maisel, VP of Operations at United Hatzalah. “By joining the International Task Force, individuals and communities can take a proactive step to enhance their safety and preparedness. Participants in the online training courses will gain knowledge and techniques on how to properly react in the face of anti-Semitic attacks prior to the arrival of definitive care and that time can make a big difference. At United Hatzalah we believe in the power of the community. The people closest to us will be the most likely to be able to save our life if something terrible happens. We certainly hope that there will not be a need for these skills to be put into practice, but at the same time, it is vital to ensure that individuals and communities are well-prepared and confident in responding to such incidents should the need arise.”

For more information and to register for the International Task Force training session, please visit https://israelrescue.org/program/itf/