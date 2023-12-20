Two-Thirds Of Israelis Want Elections Immediately After War With Hamas Ends





A new survey conducted by the Israel Democracy Institute found that 69% of Israelis are in favor of holding elections as soon as the war with Hamas concludes. This sentiment is shared by 66% of Jewish Israelis and a notably higher 84% of Arab Israelis.

When questioned about their voting intentions, a majority of respondents indicated they would continue to support the same political blocs. However, there appears to be a notable tendency among voters, especially those aligned with left-wing parties, to switch their allegiance to different parties within their preferred bloc.

A striking feature of the survey is the overwhelming majority of Jewish Israelis, 91.5%, who believe that the IDF is making efforts to adhere to international law and the rules of warfare. This contrasts sharply with the perspective of Arab Israelis, among whom only about 24% share this view.

The poll also highlights a sense of skepticism about the government’s post-war strategy, with two-thirds of Israelis doubting the existence of a clear plan for the period following the conflict.

In the context of widespread international protests and criticism directed at Israel for its actions during the war, the survey reveals a divide in perception among Israeli Jews and Arabs. About 62% of Jewish Israelis perceive the criticism as stemming from antisemitism and a general animosity towards Israel. In contrast, only 7.5% attribute it to the civilian casualties and destruction in Gaza. Meanwhile, 22% believe both factors are equally influential.

Arab Israelis, on the other hand, have a markedly different view: only 10.5% see antisemitism as the reason for the criticism, while a majority of 52% attribute it to the impact on civilians and infrastructure in Gaza. 11% of Arab Israelis consider both factors to be equally significant.

