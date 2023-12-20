WATCH: IDF Eliminates RPG-Bearing Terrorist In Khan Younis





IDF forces operating in the Khan Younis area of the southern Gaza Strip identified a terrorist carrying an RPG emerging from a building.

The ground forces directed an Air Force jet in attacking and eliminating the terrorist.

Earlier, the IDF spokesperson announced that after terrorists opened fire on IDF forces in the southern Gaza Strip, troops raided the Hamas headquarters in Khan Younis from where the shooting was carried out, eliminating terrorists and seizing numerous weapons

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)