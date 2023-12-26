“They’ve Been Preparing For This For 16 Years”





Channel 12 correspondent for Arab affairs Ohad Hemo explained why the battles in southern Gaza have incurred significantly heavier costs than in the northern part of the Strip.

“Gaza has been preparing for this for 16 years,” he said. “During that time, over half of Gaza’s residents were born into this reality of Hamas rule – born in a place where along with their mother’s milk, they were fed hatred of Israel and the desire for the IDF to enter the Strip and engage them in battle.”

“It’s been 16 years of Hamas preparing the Gaza Strip – turning it into the toughest battlefield in the world – with hundreds of kilometers of tunnels, bunkers, and booby-trapped homes. The IDF entered – and we see the heavy price we’re paying.”

“We have to understand that nothing different could have been done – it’s part of this arduous war. Khan Younis is a harsh place, a very perilous Hamas stronghold, and Israel operates somewhat differently there. If we saw bombing, shelling, and only then the entry of the IDF in the north of the Strip, (by the way, 72% of the north is destroyed), it’s somewhat different in the south due to the fact that two million people are there.”

“We have to understand that Israel must continue this operation until Hamas is weakened – there is no other option,” he concluded.

