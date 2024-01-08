APPALLING: Likud MK Says She Understands Hostages’ Plight Because She Had Eye Surgery





In a meeting of the Knesset Committee on the Status of Women and Gender Equality, Likud Member of Knesset Keti Shitrit made a mindbogglingly bone-headed remark to the families of hostages in Gaza, drawing parallel between her recent eye surgery and the experiences of the families affected by the hostage situation.

“One morning I woke up and could not see out of my one eye and I was taken for surgery,” Shitrit said. “Recovery was long. I can’t get dressed or shower or do other things I did before.”

Shitrit then linked her experience to the families’ plight: “Why am I telling you this? Because I can so clearly understand how your lives were so suddenly turned upside down.”

Shitrit’s attempt to empathize with the hostage families through her personal medical experience was met with significant criticism on social media. Users condemned her remarks as tone-deaf, with some even sarcastically suggesting public vigils be held for her suffering.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)