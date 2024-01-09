IDF Expands Ground Operations in Khan Younis, Kills 40 Terrorists On Monday





The IDF has announced an expansion of ground operations in Khan Younis, intensifying the fight against Hamas within the southern Gaza city. Over the past day, the 98th Division advanced deeper into Khan Younis, conducting targeted strikes that resulted in the elimination of approximately 40 Hamas operatives. Additionally, significant caches of weapons and substantial tunnel shafts were discovered during these operations.

In central Gaza’s Maghazi, the Golani Brigade, in conjunction with the 636th Combat Intelligence Collection unit, conducted an airstrike against a Hamas cell detected in the area.

The IDF’s Navy also played an active role, carrying out strikes targeting Hamas positions, warehouses, and vessels along the coastal areas.

