TERROR UNIVERSITY: IDF Troops Find Weapons In Islamic University In Gaza





The IDF has released new video footage showing infantry soldiers of the Givati Brigade who conducted a raid on the Islamic University located in Khan Younis, which the IDF says was being used by Hamas.

During the operation, troops discovered assault rifles and other military equipment within the university’s classrooms.

Additionally, in the vicinity of the university, the IDF reported that its forces located numerous weapons depots containing over 100 mortars, explosive devices, grenades, and maps utilized by Hamas operatives.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)