LIVING IN LUXURY: IDF Forces Raid Resort-Like Home Of Top Hamas Commander





Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee, the IDF’s Arabic-language spokesperson, revealed that Israeli forces raided a high-end property in the central Gaza Strip owned by Marwan Issa, the deputy chief of Hamas’s military wing. Adraee provided footage from Issa’s luxurious vacation home in Gaza’s Bureij, which boasts a swimming pool, expansive yard, and lavish furnishings.

“This is further evidence of the complete disconnect between the Hamas leadership, including the leaders of the military wing, who live a life of luxury and enjoy great wealth, and a large segment of the Gaza population that issues distress calls for donations and international aid,” Adraee said.

He went on to contrast the living conditions of the Hamas leaders with those of ordinary Gaza residents.

“Hamas leaders are in heaven and Gaza residents are in hell,” he said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)