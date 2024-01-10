Israeli Man Faked Being An IDF Officer During Oct. 7 Attacks, Obtained Secret Info





An Israeli man has been formally accused of impersonating an IDF officer during the terror attacks on October 7 and illegally obtaining and disseminating sensitive information.

A joint statement by the Shin Bet, IDF, police, and Justice Ministry on November 20 revealed that an indictment had been filed at the Beersheba Magistrate’s Court against the individual. This information has now been made public following the Ynet news site’s requests for the release of the incident details.

The indictment details that the unnamed Israeli man arrived in southern Israel on October 7 and embedded himself with IDF forces, fraudulently presenting himself as a captain. Despite not being summoned for reserve duty, the man managed to acquire highly classified information, documenting and sharing the data with both civilians and unauthorized military personnel.

After suspicions arose within the IDF, the man was detained and interrogated. The charges against him include obtaining something fraudulently under aggravated circumstances, unauthorized distribution and possession of secret information, and illicit entry into a military zone.

Defense officials noted that the man was not acting on behalf of any “hostile elements,” and the information he shared did not reach such enemies.

“This is a serious incident that was investigated by the IDF at the same time as the indictment was filed, and lessons have been drawn accordingly.”

