Israeli Security Cabinet To Consider New Proposal To End The War In Gaza





A new proposal from Qatar to end the Gaza war is set to be presented to the Israeli security cabinet this evening, according to sources close to officials in Doha. Channel 13 News reports that the proposal includes the exile of Hamas leaders, a staged release of all hostages, and the withdrawal of the IDF from the Gaza Strip.

The War Cabinet is scheduled to convene at 6:00 PM today to deliberate on the proposed hostages’ deal and discuss strategies for the “day after” the conflict.

Qatar earlier today announced that Egyptian mediation efforts have reverted to the status quo prior to the assassination of Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut’s Dahieh district last week. Israeli efforts are reportedly concentrated on securing a deal for the hostages in exchange for a temporary ceasefire, rather than a permanent one.

A group representing the families of hostages being held by Hamas has expressed cautious optimism about the new proposal. In their statement, they said, “The reports on a new deal that will be presented to the Cabinet give the families some hope, as we are anxious about the fate of our loved ones – who have been languishing in Hamas tunnels for almost 100 days and nights, without food, water, and life-saving medical treatment.”

“Every day that passes, the condition of the hostages is getting worse. We say again and again: The War Cabinet must not focus on anything else other than the return of the hostages. We demand that they approve any deal that will lead to the immediate release of all hostages alive.”

