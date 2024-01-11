WATCH: Netanyahu Slams International Court Of Justice That Israel Is Committing “Genocide”





Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, today made the following statement, slamming the International Court of Justice in the Hague on Thursday morning, which began deliberations regarding the case brought by South Africa that Israel is “committing genocide” in Gaza.

NETANYAHU: “We are fighting terrorists, and we are fighting lies.

Today, again, we saw an upside down world, in which the State of Israel is accused of genocide at a time when it is fighting genocide.

Israel is fighting against murderous terrorists who committed horrific crimes against humanity: They slaughtered, they raped, they burned, they dismembered, they beheaded – children, women, the elderly, young men and young women.

A terrorist organization carried out the worst crime against the Jewish People since the Holocaust, and now someone comes to defend it in the name of the Holocaust. What brazen gall. The world is upside down.

And the IDF, the most moral army in the world, which does everything to avoid harming non-combatants, stands accused – by the representatives of these monsters – of genocide.

South Africa’s hypocrisy screams to the high Heavens.

Where was South Africa when millions of people were being murdered and uprooted from their homes in Syria and Yemen, by whom? By Hamas’s partners. The world is upside down. Where were you?

We know where we are. We will continue to fight the terrorists. We will continue to refute the lies. We will continue to uphold our just right to defend ourselves and to ensure our future – until total victory.”