Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar Plans To Resign Over October 7 Intelligence Failures





Ronen Bar, the chief of Israel’s Shin Bet security service, will resign following the conclusion of the current conflict in Gaza, according to former Shin Bet chief Yaakov Perry.

Perry, who said he has spoken directly with Bar, told Army Radio, “I have no doubt that he will be one of the first to hand over the keys. His intention is to leave the position.”

Bar has previously accepted personal responsibility for the failure to provide timely intelligence that could have prevented the attack on southern Israeli communities. In a message to his agency on October 15, Bar said, “Despite a series of actions we carried out, unfortunately, on [October 7] we were unable to generate a sufficient warning that would allow the attack to be thwarted.”

Emphasizing his accountability, Bar added, “As the one who heads the organization, the responsibility for this is mine. There will be time for investigations. Now we are fighting.”

