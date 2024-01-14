LISTEN TO THEM: Gaza Residents Lash Out At Hamas For Destroying Their Lives





Newly released recordings by the IDF reveal resentment among Gaza residents towards Hamas and its leadership. The recordings showcase a series of phone conversations between Gaza residents and officers from Unit 504 of the IDF’s Intelligence Division.

In these candid conversations, the frustration and anger of Gazans is palpable.

“Tell your leaders: Hamas people are abroad, outside of Palestine, screw them outside of Palestine, kill them,” one Gaza resident is heard saying. “I am telling you in the name of our nation. I am sitting alone, and I’m done for. Everything’s ruined. They’re all abroad, sitting around in hotels. Curse their fathers. Sitting around in hotel rooms.”

“Listen, listen to what the people around me are saying, may Allah protect us from you, Hamas,” another resident is heard saying. “Allah will curse them, Allah will curse them and those that voted for them… They destroyed us, pushed us 100 years into the past. May Allah bring disaster upon them. Our people are their hostages. Those dogs are taking advantage of their power over us.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)