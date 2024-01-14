Tragedy In Israel: Yeshivah Bochur Killed On Way Back From Hillula For Baba Sali





A devastating car accident occurred early Sunday morning when a car crashed into another car parked on the side of the highway at the Yad Mordechai junction.

The accident occurred as the passengers were traveling back from the kever of Baba Sali in Netivot, where they had gathered for the yartzeit.

A yeshivah bochur was killed, later identified as Nahorai Vaknin, z’l, a talmid of Yeshivas Birchas Efraim in Bnei Brak and a resident of the northern city of Migdal HaEmek.

Five other passengers were evacuated from the scene with various degrees of injury, including a young man of about 18 in serious condition with a head injury, a 16-year-old in moderate condition and three men.

