RUNNING SCARED: Top Hamas Officials Flee Lebanon In Wake Of Arouri’s Killing





A number of senior Hamas officials have fled Lebanon in the wake of the assassination of Hamas No. 2 leader Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut earlier this month, Kan News reported.

According to the report, the Hamas officials mainly went to Turkey and Syria.

Hamas spokesperson Ghazi Hamad remained in Cairo following the assassination and did not return to Lebanon.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah spoke following the targeted elimination, vowing that it would not go unanswered. “We cannot be silent about it.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)