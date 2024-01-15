RUNNING SCARED: Top Hamas Officials Flee Lebanon In Wake Of Arouri’s Killing

Investigators stand on an apartment building where an apparent Israeli strike Tuesday killed top Hamas political leader Saleh Arouri, in the southern suburb of Beirut that is a Hezbollah stronghold, Lebanon, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. The apparent Israeli strike that killed Hamas' No. 2 political leader, marking a potentially significant escalation of Israel's war against the militant group and heightening the risk of a wider Middle East conflict. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

A number of senior Hamas officials have fled Lebanon in the wake of the assassination of Hamas No. 2 leader Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut earlier this month, Kan News reported.

According to the report, the Hamas officials mainly went to Turkey and Syria.

Hamas spokesperson Ghazi Hamad remained in Cairo following the assassination and did not return to Lebanon.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah spoke following the targeted elimination, vowing that it would not go unanswered. “We cannot be silent about it.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)