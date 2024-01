Maj. (res) Yoav was critically injured a month and a half ago after being hit by an anti-tank guided missile in northern Gaza.

Yoav lost his leg and suffered from other severe injuries.

On Tuesday, he was released from Assuta Hospital in Ashdod to be transferred for rehabilitation. His release was met with great excitement and emotion by the devoted medical staff who nursed him back to health.

