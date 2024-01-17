WATCH: HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch’s Eitzah For Victory In War





Rosh Yeshivas Slabodka HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch delivered a chizuk talk to the heads of kiruv organizations, during which he emphasized what to be mechazeik in during this time of war, Kikar H’Shabbat reported.

“When so many tragedies are occurring, it usually lowers people’s morale and this is the time that a person needs to be mechazeik in midas bitachon,” HaRav Hirsch said. “This is our chiyuv at this time – to strengthen our bitachon. The midah of bitachon is to understand and know that everything is in the hands of Hashem and every single thing that happens to us, for better or for worse, is from Hakadosh Baruch Hu.”

“But it’s also to understand that everything is for our good somehow – we don’t see or understand why – but it’s for our good. And this is our chiyuv at a time like this, to view what’s happening to us, every tragedy – to understand that Hakadosh Baruch Hu is the One doing it to us – not them. Hakadosh Baruch Hu is doing it and it’s somehow for our benefit.

“And this is the essence of the matter – that we understand and accept this and say to Hakadoh Baruch Hu that we accept this, that we understand that this nisayon is from You – that we’re in this situation. And we still accept You and serve You. This is the solution that will bring victory – the clear awareness that everything is from Hakadosh Baruch Hu. That’s our avodah during this time – avodas habitachon. To know that everything is from HaKadosh Baruch Hu and the yeshuah of Hashem can come in the blink of an eye and everything is for our benefit.”

“Hakadosh Baruch Hu should help us reach this madreigah of complete bitachon and this will be a kavod Shamayim that will bring us success and bracha and siyata dishmaya.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)