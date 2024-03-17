WATCH DRAMATIC VIDEOS: Undercover Officers Arrest Terrorist At Falafel Stand

A dramatic incident occurred on Motzei Shabbos when a wanted terrorist was arrested by undercover Duvdevan officers at a falafel stand in the Dheisheh “refugee camp” near Beit Lechem.

The video shows the undercover agents at the falafel stand pulling out their weapons at the man working behind the counter as he was serving customers right before iftar, the meal breaking the fast during Ramadan.

As the customers run away in a panic, the agents pulled the terrorist out of the stand and dragged him inside a waiting vehicle.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)