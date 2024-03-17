Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

WATCH DRAMATIC VIDEOS: Undercover Officers Arrest Terrorist At Falafel Stand


A dramatic incident occurred on Motzei Shabbos when a wanted terrorist was arrested by undercover Duvdevan officers at a falafel stand in the Dheisheh “refugee camp” near Beit Lechem.

The video shows the undercover agents at the falafel stand pulling out their weapons at the man working behind the counter as he was serving customers right before iftar, the meal breaking the fast during Ramadan.

As the customers run away in a panic, the agents pulled the terrorist out of the stand and dragged him inside a waiting vehicle.

 

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



One Response

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

GOOD RIDDANCE: IDF Confirms It Killed Hamas #2 Commander Marwan Issa In Airstrike

Hezbollah Tells Iran It Will Fight Israel Alone If Conflict Escalates Into Full-Blown War

IDF: Palestinian Terrorists Attacked Civilians Waiting for Aid in Gaza, Not Our Troops

Released US Hostage: “Nurses In Gaza Cheered At The Sight Of Jewish Prey”

Channel 12 Reporter In WSJ: “Biden’s Middle East Is A Fantasy World”

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network