WATCH: Hamas Operatives Reveal How Shifa Hospital Is Used For Terror Activities

The IDF Intelligence Directorate has released video footage of interrogations with Hamas and Islamic Jihad operatives, revealing how the terrorist organizations use Shifa Hospital to conduct terror activities. The operatives, apprehended near the hospital, detailed how Hamas and Islamic Jihad have embedded their terror infrastructure within the hospital, using it to plan and direct terror attacks.

One Islamic Jihad terrorist testified that operatives are scattered throughout all the buildings, while another revealed that 600 to 1,000 Hamas operatives are hiding in the hospital.

The revelations highlight the complexity of the conflict and the challenges faced by the IDF in targeting terrorist infrastructure while avoiding civilian casualties. The use of civilian facilities, such as hospitals, for military purposes is a clear violation of international humanitarian law and raises further questions about the international community holding terrorist organizations accountable for such actions.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)