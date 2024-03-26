Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
IDF Strikes Hezbollah Facilities Deep in Lebanon in Retaliation for Mount Meron Attack [VIDEOS]


In response to Hezbollah’s missile attack on the Mount Meron air traffic control base earlier Tuesday, the IDF has confirmed targeting Hezbollah sites deep within Lebanon, specifically near the northeastern town of Zboud.

The IDF reports that the strike was aimed at a military compound utilized by Hezbollah’s aerial unit, located near Zboud in the Baalbek District, which is situated more than 110 kilometers (70 miles) from Israel’s border. This compound, according to the IDF, comprised multiple buildings and a landing pad designated for drones.

Additionally, the IDF states that they targeted a building and other infrastructure utilized by Hezbollah in Ayta ash-Shab and Kafr Kila, along with an observation post in Maroun al-Ras.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



