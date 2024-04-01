Israeli Journalist: “I’m Launching A Campaign To Support The Olam HaYeshivos”

Yinon Magal, a popular Israeli journalist from the right-wing Channel 14 News announced on his show that he is launching a campaign to support the Torah world following the Supreme Court’s decision to freeze funding to yeshivos. He also said that he personally will support a yeshivah bochur and avreich.

“I checked it out,” he said. “A yeshivah bochur cost NIS 395 a month and an avreich cost NIS 650 a month. There are 40,000 yeshivah bochurim aged 18-22 and another 25,000 avreichim – it comes out to 65,000 people.”

“And therefore I’m saying that b’ezrat Hashem, I’m taking on myself personally to regularly fund a yeshivah bochur and an avreich. And there are many many people like me – and if they don’t fund the yeshivos – I will lead a campaign that b’ezrat Hashem there will be 60,000 people who will take upon themselves to fund a talmid yeshivah. We’ll fund it. They won’t topple the Olam HaTorah for us. Whoever doesn’t learn should be drafted. Whoever learns will receive – because people see it as a value.”

Magal posted a video of his announcement on social media and many social media users responded that they will also contribute.

Also, following the Supreme Court’s decision, a group of reservists in Gaza collected money on their base to support a kollel in Petach Tikvah. Below is a video of the reservist giving the money to a member of the kollel.

