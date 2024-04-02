Jewish Shepherd Who Mother Was Murdered On 7/10 Attacked by Arabs Near Mount Hebron

In an alarming incident on Tuesday, Yedidya Talia, a Jewish shepherd from the Talia farm located on Mount Hebron near Yatir, became the target of a violent assault by a group of Arabs.

The attackers launched a barrage of rocks at Talia, causing him injuries to his head and shoulder. Despite the assault, Talia managed to alert security forces while also safeguarding himself and his herd of sheep.

Upon arrival, security forces swiftly apprehended four of the assailants. Paramedics administered initial medical aid to Talia at the scene before transporting him to the hospital in moderate condition.

A statement issued by the Mount Hebron council shed light on the circumstances surrounding the attack, indicating that the assailants took advantage of the absence of Bezalel Talia, Yedidya’s brother and farm manager, who was serving in the IDF since the beginning of the war.

Talia expressed concern over the attackers’ familiarity with the area, noting that some of them had previously worked in the nearby town of Yatir before hostilities erupted.

The incident comes in the wake of a tragic event on October 7, where Bezalel Talia’s mother, Marseille, the founder of the farm, was killed during a terrorist attack on Kibbutz Ein Hashlosha near the Gaza border. Marseille had gone to visit her grandchildren when the attack occurred, prompting Bezalel’s futile attempt to rescue her.

