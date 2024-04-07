HATRED IN THE USA: “Death To America!” These Are The Voters Biden Is Pandering To

A truly frightening video posted by MEMRI, the Middle East Media Research Institute, shows the depth of hatred some US citizens harbor for their own country.

At an international Al-Quds Day rally in Dearborn, Michigan, participants yelled: “Death to America” as the speaker said: “It’s not just Genocide Joe that has to go, it’s the entire system that has to go – it does not deserve to exist on G-d’s earth.”

Another speaker said: “Israel is ISIS, Israel are Nazis, fascists and racists.”

Dearborn, home to the largest Muslim population in the U.S., with 55% of its 110,000 residents stemming from the Middle East or North Africa, is represented by Democrat Rashida Tlaib, a member of The Squad.

