WATCH: PIJ Leader Admits: “We Lied About Israeli Rocket Hitting Hospital, We Lie To the Press”

The IDF on Monday published a video of the interrogation of senior terrorist Tariq Silmi Ousa Abu Shlouf, the spokesperson for the political bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group in Gaza.

In his interrogation, Abu Shlouf, one of the 500 terrorists captured at Shifa Hospital, admitted that Hamas and Islamic Jihad use all the hospitals in Gaza as terror bases and that Hamas lied about an Islamic Jihad rocket that hit Al-Ahli Arab Hospital at the start of the war, blaming it on Israel

“It was indeed a rocket from within Gaza, but we said it was Israeli,” he said. “To erase this narrative, the organization fabricated a story claiming that the rocket belonged to the ‘occupation’ and that the target was the building. Some international media outlets relied on this narrative.”

“They like to interview figures from the political office. Senior figures like Khaled al-Batsh. Several international networks conducted interviews with him. He sits with a reporter, who starts asking him, ‘Was the rocket that fell yours?’ Al-Batsh, of course, replies, ‘No, it’s from the occupation.’ The reporter knows that the rocket is ours, not yours.”

Even if the reporter knows, is he still echoing what the organization says?

“Yes, because we tell the reporter before he publishes it, he needs to send it to us for approval. If it doesn’t fit our narrative, it’s not published. It’s because the reporter needs us for more interviews.”

He also explained that they speak differently to Western media. “International media outlets are different than Arab ones; they focus on humanitarian issues. We don’t speak to them in a language of violence, destruction, and revenge.”

“They come and say, ‘Come, I’ll talk to you for a minute or two, but only about the humanitarian aspect.’ This means, for example, that we talk about ‘our right to live’ or ‘we want the situation to return to normal, and our children deserve to live like other children in the world.'”

Abu Shlouf said that the terror groups “use all hospitals because they have internet and electricity there 24/7…for example, they take two rooms from the X-ray department, two from the triage department, and two from the internal medicine department. They don’t completely shut down the departments.”

Abu Shlouf also admitted that the terror groups use ambulances to transport terrorists.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)