DEFENSE SECRETARY AUSTIN: “No Evidence of Israel Committing Genocide” [VIDEO]

During a budget hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin dismissed claims of Israel committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, stating that there is no evidence to support such allegations.

Austin asserted, “We don’t have any evidence of genocide being [committed]” by Israel in Gaza.

His remarks coincide with increasing pressure on the Biden administration and Democrats regarding U.S. support for Israel. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) recently remarked that international officials could potentially classify the Gaza conflict as genocide under legal terms.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)