TRUMP DECLARES: “Any Jewish Person That Votes For Biden Does Not Love Israel” [AUDIO]

In an interview with right-wing host Wayne Allen Root, former President Donald Trump commented about the voting habits of Black and Jewish people, claiming that both groups vote for Democrats out of habit.

“Jewish people by habit just vote for the Democrats. And Black people, by habit, vote for the Democrats,” Trump said. “Any Jewish person that votes for Biden does not love Israel.”

He went on to say that he doesn’t understand how Jewish people can vote for Democrats, citing his own support for Israel.

Root agreed with Trump’s assessment, saying, “It’s habit. That’s all it is.”

Trump also claimed that his own efforts, such as criminal justice reform and funding for Black colleges and universities, should have earned him more support from the African American community.

The comments have sparked outrage, with many criticizing Trump for oversimplifying complex political issues and perpetuating harmful stereotypes. Others have defended Trump’s comments, arguing that he is simply stating the obvious about the voting habits of Black and Jewish people.

Democratic National Committee spokesperson, Adrianne Shropshire, released a statement saying, “Trump’s comments are a disgrace and show his complete disregard for the diverse experiences and perspectives of Black and Jewish Americans.”

The American Jewish Committee also released a statement, saying, “Trump’s comments are a simplistic and inaccurate representation of the complex political views of the Jewish community.”

