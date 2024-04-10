MASK FULLY OFF: Tucker Carlson Attacks Christian Leaders For Supporting Israel [VIDEO]

Tucker Carlson, in a recent episode of his show on the Tucker Carlson Network, criticized Christian leaders in the United States for their support of Israel’s actions in Gaza, claiming that they have “lost the thread” of their faith. Carlson’s comments came during an interview with Rev. Dr. Munther Isaac, a Palestinian Christian pastor from Bethlehem.
Carlson highlighted the destruction of a Greek Orthodox church compound in Gaza, which resulted in the deaths of at least 17 people, and questioned how Christian leaders could support such actions. He emphasized the need for a ceasefire, citing the loss of thousands of civilian lives in Gaza.
Isaac echoed Carlson’s concerns, stating that the war is “genocide” and that “fellow Christians are suffering.” He urged Christian leaders in the US to remember that “when the state of Israel was created, it was not created on an empty land. It was created on a land that had millions of indigenous Palestinians, including Palestinian Christians.”
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
8 Responses
Hmm, I’m afraid you might be referring to Trump’s running mate.
Tucker shouldn’t comment on things he knows nothing about. There weren’t “millions” living in the entire Palestinian Mandate including Jordan. Christians are free and safe only in Israel, no where else in the Middle East!
Looks like aipac lost the narrative.
Both the far left and far right are beginning to converge on isolationism, Zionism was only supported by boomer evangelicals tricked into believing it. Now that generation is waning and American Zionism with it.
I always that it was funny EY thought they needed America more than HaShem to save them, look how well that’s turned out.
The political world, like the real world, in round. When you go all the way to the right, you pop up on the left.
Tucker has always been hinting at hating the Jews. He said that he despised Ben Shapiro for wanting American troop involvement in Iran to help Israel despite the fact that neither Ben Shapiro nor the state of Israel requested it. He talks about the Christians being persecuted in Israel ONLY when he thinks he can get away with it like in Ukraine with Zelensky (who had his children baptised in the Ukrainian Orthodox Church,not that that shielded him from being picked on as a Jew when he practices Christianity). Carlson said “Who gains from a war with Iran”andwe are to draw the conclusion “The Jews”.
I listened to a chunk of it
Tuckers main goal is to highlight side affects of American taxpayer involvement in conflicts around the world. he has a bigoted ill informed narrow view but his point is that he shouldnt need to know what goes on in israel
The Torah relates how Esav married Machlas bas Yishmael. Chazal see this as a convergence of Esav and Yishmael against Klal Yisrael before the arrival of Mashiach. The two people in this conversation are a graphic illustration of this truth.
Trump will have to decide whether he wants to be similar to Tucker, whose foreign policy views are similar to those of the “America First” of the 1930s, or whether to attempt to define “America First” is a way that allows for Republicans of the type who supported Eisenhower, Reagan and Bush to support Trump in 2024.
Given that the Democrats are increasingly anti-Semitic and anti-war (“ghosts” of McGovern), it would be very easy for Trump to interpret MAGA to include leading the “free world” while expecting allies to contribute. For Yidden, that is the best we can hope for. We would be comfortable with a United States who sees itself as “America First” in opposing an axis consisting of China, Russia and Iran.