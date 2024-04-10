MASK FULLY OFF: Tucker Carlson Attacks Christian Leaders For Supporting Israel [VIDEO]

Tucker Carlson, in a recent episode of his show on the Tucker Carlson Network, criticized Christian leaders in the United States for their support of Israel’s actions in Gaza, claiming that they have “lost the thread” of their faith. Carlson’s comments came during an interview with Rev. Dr. Munther Isaac, a Palestinian Christian pastor from Bethlehem.

Carlson highlighted the destruction of a Greek Orthodox church compound in Gaza, which resulted in the deaths of at least 17 people, and questioned how Christian leaders could support such actions. He emphasized the need for a ceasefire, citing the loss of thousands of civilian lives in Gaza.

Isaac echoed Carlson’s concerns, stating that the war is “genocide” and that “fellow Christians are suffering.” He urged Christian leaders in the US to remember that “when the state of Israel was created, it was not created on an empty land. It was created on a land that had millions of indigenous Palestinians, including Palestinian Christians.”

