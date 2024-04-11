President Biden Reaffirms “Ironclad” Commitment To Israel’s Security Amidst Iranian Threats

During a press conference at the White House alongside Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, President Joe Biden emphasized the United States’ unwavering commitment to Israel’s security in the face of threats from Iran.

“We also addressed the Iranian threat, as they threaten to launch a significant attack on Israel,” President Biden stated. “As I told Prime Minister Netanyahu, our commitment to Israel’s security against these threats from Iran and its proxies is ironclad. Let me say it again, ironclad. We’re going to do all we can to protect Israel’s security.”

This assurance comes at a time when tensions between the US and Israel have been escalating. Just a day prior, an interview with President Biden was released, in which he urged Israel to agree to a weeks-long ceasefire in Gaza. Although he did not specifically mention the hostages, the White House later clarified that he was referring to the ongoing negotiations for a truce deal that would involve the release of Israeli captives held by Hamas.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)