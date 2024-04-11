IDF Forces Launch Ground Assault In Central Gaza

The IDF overnight Thursday launched an operation in the Nuseirat refugee camp area of the central Gaza Strip, eliminating terrorists and destroying terror infrastructure.

Before the forces entered the area, Air Force fighter jets attacked dozens of Hamas terror bases above and below ground.

The joint activities of the ground forces and Air Forces were carried out following precise intelligence information indicating the presence of many terrorists in the area.

At one point during the operation, Nachal soldiers saw an armed terrorist emerging from a tunnel close to IDF soldiers and entering a military building. They directed the Air Force to launch a strike and the terrorist was eliminated as he was heading toward the soldiers. Also, troops found and destroyed several rocket launchers in the area.

The IDF has not previously operated on the ground in the Nuseirat refugee camp area. Ynet reported that the operation is expected to last several days and its purpose, among other things, is to expand the corridor that bisects the Strip.

