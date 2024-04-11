Wall Street Journal: US Officials Believe Most Hostages Are No Longer Alive

The Hamas terror organization claims that it is “unsure” whether it can offer 40 civilian hostages in a potential ceasefire deal, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday morning.

A Hamas official said that Hamas cannot commit to releasing 40 living hostages but could commit to a total of 40 hostages dead or alive – meaning that bodies would be included in the deal.

There are 134 hostages still in Gaza, of whom at least 34 were confirmed by the IDF to have been murdered. However, according to the report, US and Israeli officials privately estimate that the number of deaths could be much higher. Any remaining hostages are being used by Hamas leaders as human shields in tunnels in southern Gaza.

US officials familiar with the intelligence said that some US estimates indicate that most of the hostages have already been murdered. However, they emphasized that US visibility on the hostages is limited and is partially dependent on Israeli intelligence.

Arab mediators talking directly to Hamas believe that most of the remaining hostages who are alive are younger male hostages, including soldiers.

Hamas refuses to release male hostages who are the age of IDF service, whether they were serving as soldiers when they were abducted or not, saying that for their release, Israel must pay a far higher price.

“It’s been six months since these people were taken into Gaza,” said Ofer Merin, the director-general of Shaare Tzedek Hospital and a member of the forensic medical committee that determined the deaths of some hostages based on video and security camera footage.

“These families have no second in the day or a second in the night that their minds are calm. They are in constant agony.”

