Report: Hamas Delaying Hostage Deal In Hopes Of Iranian Attack On Israel

According to unnamed sources in Jerusalem cited by Channel 12 news, Hamas’s Gaza chief Yahya Sinwar is delaying his response to the current hostage-truce proposal in the hopes that Iran will attack Israel, sparking a wider conflict.

Sinwar remains committed to his ambition of triggering a regional war and believes an Iranian attack would unite various fronts against Israel, according to the report.

A proposed deal, reportedly accepted by Israel, involves the release of 40 living hostages in a “humanitarian category” in exchange for 900 Palestinian security prisoners during a 42-day truce. However, Hamas officials have publicly rejected the terms, reiterating demands for an Israeli commitment to end the war and allow northern Gazans to return home. Despite this, a definitive rejection has not been issued.

