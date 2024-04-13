ISRAEL UNDER UNPRECEDENTED ATTACK: Iran Fires Hundreds Of Drones & Missiles; 99% Intercpeted By IDF & US, UK, & Jordan

For the first time in Israeli history, Iran launched a direct attack from its territory at Israel, firing hundreds of drones and missiles, Israeli media reported on Motzei Shabbos at about 11 p.m.

Shortly later, the IDF spokesperson confirmed that Iran launched UAVs at Israel and requested that civilians heed the warnings of the Home Front Command. Hagari said that the drones will reach Israel in several hours and are being tracked by the Air Force. Channel 12 News reported that US intelligence officials first identified the launch and immediately notified Israel.

At about 11:20 p.m., Iran launched another round of drones and cruise missiles at Israel. About a half hour later, Iranian media reported that a third launch of drones was identified. Israeli security officials said that drones were also launched at Israel from Iraq and Yemen. At about 12:45 a.m. Iranian media reported the launch of medium-range ballistic missiles. At about 1:35 a.m., the IDF confirmed that Iran launched ballistic missiles at Israel.

US, British, Saudi and Jordanian forces assisted the Israeli Air Force in intercepting Iranian drones over Jordan, Iraq, and Syria. There were reports of explosions in those areas as the fighter jets destroyed most of the drones.

At about 1:15 a.m., the IDF spokesperson stated that “the residents of northern Ramat HaGolan, the Nevatim area, Dimona, and Eilat are asked to stay near a protected area until further notice. If a warning is sounded, you must enter the protected area.”

A senior US official told ABC News: “It is estimated that there will be 400-500 drones and missiles launched at Israel from Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and the Houthis, but most of them will be launched from Iran.”

At about 1:25 a.m, an Israeli security source told Army Radio that “over 100 UAVs launched at Israel have already been intercepted outside our territory by the US and Britain, out of hundreds of UAVs in total.”

Sirens went off in Jerusalem at about 1:46 a.m. along with numerous other cities across Israel. The sounds of booms were heard in Jerusalem. There were reports of a direct hit in Umm al-Fahm, an Arab-Israeli city in the Haifa area but it was later clarified that shrapnel from an interceptor missile fell in the city and no injuries were reported. A ten-year-old in a Bedouin town in the Negev, near the Israeli city of Arad, was seriously injured by shrapnel from an interceptor missile. MDA paramedics evacuated him to Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva in serious condition, sedated and ventilated.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu convened a meeting of the war cabinet shortly after midnight at the underground military headquarters in Tel Aviv. It was reported at about 2 a.m. that the war cabinet approved a military response to Iran’s attack.

Israel’s Airport Authority announced that Israeli airspace will close at 12:30 a.m. and remain closed until 7:30 a.m.

At about 11:40 p.m., Iran confirmed that it launched an attack against Israel with a statement by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) saying: “We attacked targets in Israel with dozens of drones and missiles in response to the crimes of the Zionist regime, including the attack on the ‘consulate wing’ of the Iranian ’embassy’ in Damascus and the killing of our commanders and military advisers in Syria.”

The Iranian Defense Minister threatened that “any country that opens its airspace or territory to Israel in order to attack Iran – will be met with our decisive response.”

White House NSC spokesperson Adrienne Watson said: “Iran has begun an airborne attack against Israel. President Biden is being regularly updated on the situation by his national security team and will meet with them this afternoon at the White House. His team is in constant communication with Israeli officials as well as other partners and allies. This attack is likely to unfold over a number of hours. President Biden has been clear: our support for Israel’s security is ironclad. The United States will stand with the people of Israel and support their defense against these threats from Iran.”

