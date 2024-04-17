IDF Carries Out 40 Airstrikes In Gaza In Past 24 Hours [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

In the past 24 hours, the IDF conducted a series of airstrikes in Gaza. According to the military, more than 40 targets were hit, including rocket launchers that were set up for attacks on Israel. The strikes focused on the central Gaza Strip.

Additionally, the IDF reported that troops engaged with Hamas terrorists on the outskirts of the Nuseirat camp, resulting in casualties among the gunmen and the destruction of sites used by terrorist groups. Airstrikes were utilized in these operations, including one against a group operating an armed drone.

The Nahal Brigade employed a drone to eliminate a gunman, and another gunman was neutralized by sniper fire. Other targets hit by the Israeli Air Force during this period included underground rocket launch sites, booby-trapped structures, gathering points for operatives, observation posts, underground facilities, and various infrastructure belonging to terror organizations.

