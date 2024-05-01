“INDELIBLE STAIN ON HUMANITY:” Netanyahu Slams International Criminal Court Over Possible Arrest Warrants

Amid reports that the International Criminal Court (ICC) may issue arrest warrants for top Israeli officials, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has lashed out against it, accusing the court of attempting to prevent Israel from defending itself against terrorism.

In a video statement, Netanyahu condemned the ICC’s potential move, saying, “Eighty years after the Holocaust, the international bodies that were established to prevent another Holocaust are considering denying the Jewish state the right to defend itself against those who came to commit genocide against us, and are still actively working to do so. What an absurdity, what a distortion of justice and history.”

Netanyahu warned that issuing arrest warrants for war crimes would be “a scandal on a historical scale,” an “indelible stain on all of humanity,” and an “unprecedented antisemitic hate crime.” He accused the ICC of intentionally trying to paralyze Israel’s political and military leadership.

Despite the potential move, Netanyahu vowed that “no decision, neither in The Hague nor anywhere else, will harm our determination to achieve all the goals of the war,” including bringing hostages home, removing Hamas from power, and stabilizing Israel’s northern borders.

He called on world leaders to oppose the reported plan, warning that it would harm not only Israel’s right to self-defense but also that of “all democracies in the world.”

US Congress members from both parties have reportedly warned the ICC that Washington will retaliate if any arrest warrants are issued, and other allied nations have also expressed opposition to the move.

