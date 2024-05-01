IDF Investigation Reveals Friendly Fire Killed Two Reservists in Gaza

An investigation by the IDF has concluded that two reservists, Master Sgt. (res.) Ido Aviv, 28, and Master Sgt. (res.) Kalkidan Meharim, 37, were killed by friendly fire on Sunday in the central Gaza Strip.

According to the probe, the incident began when an IDF tank was hit by a roadside bomb near the Turkish Hospital in the Netzarim Corridor. In the ensuing exchange of fire with Hamas operatives, a tank from the Yiftah Brigade left its designated area and shelled a building outside of its boundaries. Unfortunately, several troops, including Aviv and Meharim, were inside the building when it was hit.

The IDF is continuing to investigate the conduct of the troops involved, who had been deployed to Gaza just last week.

