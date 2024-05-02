Israeli FM: “Colombian Pres. Chose To Side With Most Despicable Monsters In Mankind”

Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz excoriated Colombian President Gustavo Petro following his announcement on Wednesday that he is cutting off diplomatic ties with Israel due to its “genocide” in the Gaza Strip.

Petro, who was elected as Columbia’s first left-wing president in 2022 and is a champion of progressive values, previously suspended arms purchases from Israel, said that the IDF doesn’t regard Palestinians as humans, and called IDF soldiers “Nazis.”

Katz wrote on X [in Hebrew and Spanish]: “History will remember that Gustavo Petro made a decision to side with the most despicable monsters known to mankind – who burned babies, murdered children, raped women and kidnapped innocent civilians.”

“Relations between Israel and Colombia have always been warm – not even an anti-Semitic and hate-filled president will be able to change that. The State of Israel will continue to fearlessly protect its civilians.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)